Cookstown leisure centre apologises as small pool closes for scheduled work

The small swimming pool at Cookstown Leisure Centre will be closed over the next two days between 9am and 5pm to allow the installation of new pool covers.

The investment is part of a seven-year capital programme delivered by the Council in its leisure facilities.

It also puts into practice the Council’s commitment to pool management and energy efficiency across the districts three wet facilities.

The main pool will remain open but booking is advised.

In a social media post the leisure centre management apologised for any inconvenience.