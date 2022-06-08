Cookstown man Ainslie Gordon named as Magherafelt crash victim

He was 49-year-old Ainslie Gordon from Cookstown.

The crash - which happened shortly after 8.30pm on the Aughrim Road - involved a red Massey Ferguson tractor and a black Triumph Daytona motorbike.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Gordon, who was on the motorbike, was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

Ainslie Gordon

The Aughrim Road, between the Killyneese Road and the bypass roundabout, was closed for a time while enquiries into the collision were conducted.

It has now reopened.

PSNI Sergeant Amanda McIvor has appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision, including another motorcyclist seen in the area at the time, or who has dashcam footage which could assist officers with their enquiries to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1977 07/06/22.