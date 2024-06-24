Cookstown Orange lodges set to celebrate ‘Twelfth’ in village of Benburb

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The village of Benburb will play host to the Twelfth of July celebrations this year for Orange brethren from the Cookstown area.

In total, seven Districts from the Mid Ulster/South Tyrone area will parade with 65 lodges and approximately 45 bands.

The districts on parade are Killyman, Stewartstown, Cookstown, Coagh, Pomeroy, Castlecaulfield and the hosts, Benburb.

They will be joined by the Ladies District which has five lodges. Five Junior lodges will also take part including one of the newest district lodges – Coagh.

The honour of leading the parade goes to Dyan Pipe Band, which will be accompanied by district officers, distinguished guests and Ladies lodge.

The main parade will get underway at 12.30pm, leaving the assembly field at Drumgose Road onto the Derryfubble Road and following a route along Main

Street out of the village, through the Moyard Crossroads to the field.

The Platform proceedings will get underway at 2.30pm, with Deputy Grand Master Harold Henning, Grand Master Royal Arch Purple Chapter or Ireland; Robin Kyle, Grand

Chaplin Rev. David Reid and Grand Mistress Sister Joan Beggs taking part.

Greystone Silver Band will provide music of the hymns during the service.

It is a special year for one band which recently reformed after a period off the road. Chambre Flute Band, Stewartstown, will be on parade.

