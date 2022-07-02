Cookstown parade to attract 30 bands and thousands of supporters

The parade is being hosted by the Sons of William Flute Band, Cookstown and is likely to attract around 30 other outfits along with supporters.
What route will the parade take?
The parade is due to set off at 8.15pm and take the following route through the town:
Old Town Street, Old Coagh Road, Union Street, Molsworth Street, James Street, William Street, Old Town Street.
Which bands are taking part?
According to the Parades Commission, outfits from far and wide are expected to join in the parade.
Clougher Old Boys Flute Band
Lambeg Orange and Blue
Armagh True Blues
Pride of Knockmore
Lisburn Young Deffenders
Gertrude Star Flute Band
Derryloran Boyne Defenders
Montober Flute Band
Kingsmills Flute Band
Magheraglass Flute Band
Knockloughrim Accordion Band
Dunamoney Loyalist Flute Band
Ballymoughan Purple Guards
Ballybriest Flower of Heather Flute Band
Gortagilly Flute Band
Castledawson Flute Band
Maghera Sons of Ulster
Freeman Memorial
Pride of the Bann Coleraine
Benverden
Ballyquinn Loyal Sons of Ulster
Portrush Sons of Ulster
Cloughmills Crown Defenders
Dunloy Accordion Band
Whiterock Flute Band
Shankill Road Defenders
Rathcoole Protestant Boys
South Belfast Young Conquerors
Newtonards Protestant Boys
Fifes & Drums Donaghadee
Portadown True Blues
Craigavon Protestant Boys
Downshire Guiding star
Castlederg Young Loyalists Flute Band
Omagh True Blues Flute Band
Omagh Protestant Boys Melody Flute Band
Blair Memorial
Bush Flute (Sgt White Memorial)
Ballymacall True Blues Flute Band
Pride of Lagan Valley Flute Band
Rising Sons of the Valley Kilkeel
Pomeroy True Blues Flute Band
Sandholes Accordion Band
Sons of Ulster Shankill Flute Band
Drumnacross Flute Band
Brackey Flute Band
Cranny Pipe Band
Skeough Flute Band