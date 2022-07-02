Cookstown parade to attract 30 bands and thousands of supporters

The parade is being hosted by the Sons of William Flute Band, Cookstown and is likely to attract around 30 other outfits along with supporters.

What route will the parade take?

The parade is due to set off at 8.15pm and take the following route through the town:

Members of Cookstown Sons of William Flute Band enjoying the NI Centenary event at Stormont. Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Old Town Street, Old Coagh Road, Union Street, Molsworth Street, James Street, William Street, Old Town Street.

Which bands are taking part?

According to the Parades Commission, outfits from far and wide are expected to join in the parade.

Clougher Old Boys Flute Band

The Forrest brothers from Cookstown Sons of William fFute Band picutred at the recent NI Centenary event. The band was one of the many to take part in the massive parade from Stormont to Belfast city centre. Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Lambeg Orange and Blue

Armagh True Blues

Pride of Knockmore

Lisburn Young Deffenders

Cookstown Sons of William Flute Band ahead of the NI Centenary parade from Stormont to Belfast city centre. Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Gertrude Star Flute Band

Derryloran Boyne Defenders

Montober Flute Band

Kingsmills Flute Band

Keith Patterson with his son Keith from Cookstown Sons of William Flute Band at the NI Centenary event at Stormont. Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Magheraglass Flute Band

Knockloughrim Accordion Band

Dunamoney Loyalist Flute Band

Ballymoughan Purple Guards

Ballybriest Flower of Heather Flute Band

Gortagilly Flute Band

Kenny Ferguson with his 13-year-old son Jamie from Cookstown Sons of William Flute Band pictured at the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland-organised NI Centenary event at Stormont. Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Castledawson Flute Band

Maghera Sons of Ulster

Freeman Memorial

Pride of the Bann Coleraine

Benverden

Ballyquinn Loyal Sons of Ulster

Portrush Sons of Ulster

Cloughmills Crown Defenders

Dunloy Accordion Band

Whiterock Flute Band

Shankill Road Defenders

Rathcoole Protestant Boys

South Belfast Young Conquerors

Newtonards Protestant Boys

Fifes & Drums Donaghadee

Portadown True Blues

Craigavon Protestant Boys

Downshire Guiding star

Castlederg Young Loyalists Flute Band

Omagh True Blues Flute Band

Omagh Protestant Boys Melody Flute Band

Blair Memorial

Bush Flute (Sgt White Memorial)

Ballymacall True Blues Flute Band

Pride of Lagan Valley Flute Band

Rising Sons of the Valley Kilkeel

Pomeroy True Blues Flute Band

Sandholes Accordion Band

Sons of Ulster Shankill Flute Band

Drumnacross Flute Band

Brackey Flute Band

Cranny Pipe Band