Cookstown people urged to swap their ‘beach bucket for charity collection bucket’

This summer Action Cancer is calling upon people in Cookstown and the surrounding area to swap their beach buckets for collection buckets and volunteer at the charity’s Big Summer Collection.

The collection will be held in town on Saturday August 12 from 10am.

Action Cancer is appealing to individuals, families, friends or work colleagues from the area to donate an hour or two of their time to help raise much needed funds which will enable the charity to continue providing its life saving services.

The local Action Cancer Fundraising Group already has strong community support in Cookstown specifically through its annual Breast Foot Forward Walk which takes place during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Anne Nelson and Tracy Martin from Cookstown Action Cancer. Credit: Action Cancer

Anne Nelson, from Cookstown, who helped to establish the local fundraising group alongside friend Tracy Martin almost 14 years ago said, “I have seen first-hand the life-saving work that is carried out by Action Cancer through its breast screening, counselling, complementary therapies and other therapeutic services.

The charity operates in both urban and rural areas and provide services for people diagnosed with cancer as well as people supporting a loved one on a cancer journey. The excellent work which they do has impacted positively on the lives of many mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters throughout the Cookstown area and continues to do so. These vital support services only exist because of public fundraising and so I appeal to everyone to spare a couple of hours and get behind Action Cancer’s Great Big Summer Collection on Saturday, August 12. Your time will make a positive difference to the lives of local people in the area and could quite possibly save a life”.

Action Cancer has been at the heart of cancer prevention, detection and support for people in Northern Ireland for 50 years. The services that Action Cancer provide are unique and free to the user but come at a cost to the charity of £4 million every year.

These services include an early detection breast screening clinic, therapeutic services for people living with a cancer diagnosis as well as people supporting a loved one with a diagnosis and a range of health improvement services.