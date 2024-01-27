Register
Cookstown police thank public after missing 21-year-old found 'safe and well'

Police in Cookstown have thanked the public for their assistance following an appeal to locate a young missing woman.
By Valerie Martin
Published 27th Jan 2024, 08:43 GMT
Updated 27th Jan 2024, 19:36 GMT
They had said they were growing ‘increasingly concerned’ for 21-year-old Chloe Vauls and urged anyone who might know of her whereabouts to get in touch.

On Saturday afternoon a police spokesperson confirmed Chloe has been found and is safe and well.

"Thank you for all the shares and sightings,” the spokesperson added.

