Cookstown police thank public after missing 21-year-old found 'safe and well'
Police in Cookstown have thanked the public for their assistance following an appeal to locate a young missing woman.
They had said they were growing ‘increasingly concerned’ for 21-year-old Chloe Vauls and urged anyone who might know of her whereabouts to get in touch.
On Saturday afternoon a police spokesperson confirmed Chloe has been found and is safe and well.
"Thank you for all the shares and sightings,” the spokesperson added.