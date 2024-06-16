Cookstown PSNI issue appeal after tortoise is reported missing
Police in Cookstown have issued an unusual request for the public to be on the lookout for an escaped tortoise.
The pet made off from a garden in the Coolreaghs Road area at some point on Saturday afternoon.
Anyone who has any sightings of the tortoise is asked to contact police and quote reference number 1197 of 15/06/24.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.