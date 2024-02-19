Register
BREAKING

Cookstown rural communities forging new friendships at classes to break down social isolation.

Residents of all ages living near Cookstown are making friends, getting fitter and learning new skills with the help of a series of classes hosted by Coagh and Drummullan Network Group.
By The Newsroom
Published 19th Feb 2024, 17:20 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Funding for the group’s special eight-week Combating Isolation programme was secured through a Community Cohesion Grant from the Housing Executive.

Jacqueline Devlin, secretary at Coagh and Drummullan Network Group, said the programme has made a real difference.

She said: “Our project is open to people of all ages with the goal of positively improving social isolation through a variety of fun activities.

Most Popular
Pictured during a music class with children from St Malachy’s Primary school are Teacher Edward Gribben, group secretary Jacqueline Devlin, Housing Executive Patch Manager Niall McGurgan and Good Relations Officer Anne Marie Convery. Credit: SubmittedPictured during a music class with children from St Malachy’s Primary school are Teacher Edward Gribben, group secretary Jacqueline Devlin, Housing Executive Patch Manager Niall McGurgan and Good Relations Officer Anne Marie Convery. Credit: Submitted
Pictured during a music class with children from St Malachy’s Primary school are Teacher Edward Gribben, group secretary Jacqueline Devlin, Housing Executive Patch Manager Niall McGurgan and Good Relations Officer Anne Marie Convery. Credit: Submitted

“Activities we have on offer include circuit training, yoga and flower arranging classes for adults and young people, while there are dancing and singing classes available for children.

“All classes place an important emphasis on making social connections, getting active, learning new skills and boosting mental and physical wellbeing.

Read More
Lottery funding will help give wheelchair bound people access to Mid Ulster's be...

“Community Cohesion grant funding from the Housing Executive has helped make our project a reality and we are grateful for the support.

Pupils from St Malachy’s Primary school who took part in the combating isolation programme. Credit: SubmittedPupils from St Malachy’s Primary school who took part in the combating isolation programme. Credit: Submitted
Pupils from St Malachy’s Primary school who took part in the combating isolation programme. Credit: Submitted

“We’ve already seen our programme make a real difference in promoting better community cohesion with attendees of all ages building friendships.”

Anne Marie Convery, the Housing Executive’s Good Relations Officer for Mid Ulster, added: “Our Community Cohesion Grants support projects which build better relations, cohesive communities and neighbourhoods which are safe and welcoming to all.

“Over eight weeks, Coagh and Drummullan Network Group have facilitated a series of activities in an inclusive, warm and welcoming environment which has really brought the community together and will make a lasting difference.”

Related topics:Residents