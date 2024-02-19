Cookstown rural communities forging new friendships at classes to break down social isolation.
Funding for the group’s special eight-week Combating Isolation programme was secured through a Community Cohesion Grant from the Housing Executive.
Jacqueline Devlin, secretary at Coagh and Drummullan Network Group, said the programme has made a real difference.
She said: “Our project is open to people of all ages with the goal of positively improving social isolation through a variety of fun activities.
“Activities we have on offer include circuit training, yoga and flower arranging classes for adults and young people, while there are dancing and singing classes available for children.
“All classes place an important emphasis on making social connections, getting active, learning new skills and boosting mental and physical wellbeing.
“Community Cohesion grant funding from the Housing Executive has helped make our project a reality and we are grateful for the support.
“We’ve already seen our programme make a real difference in promoting better community cohesion with attendees of all ages building friendships.”
Anne Marie Convery, the Housing Executive’s Good Relations Officer for Mid Ulster, added: “Our Community Cohesion Grants support projects which build better relations, cohesive communities and neighbourhoods which are safe and welcoming to all.
“Over eight weeks, Coagh and Drummullan Network Group have facilitated a series of activities in an inclusive, warm and welcoming environment which has really brought the community together and will make a lasting difference.”