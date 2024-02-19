Cookstown rural communities forging new friendships at classes to break down social isolation.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Funding for the group’s special eight-week Combating Isolation programme was secured through a Community Cohesion Grant from the Housing Executive.

Jacqueline Devlin, secretary at Coagh and Drummullan Network Group, said the programme has made a real difference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “Our project is open to people of all ages with the goal of positively improving social isolation through a variety of fun activities.

Pictured during a music class with children from St Malachy’s Primary school are Teacher Edward Gribben, group secretary Jacqueline Devlin, Housing Executive Patch Manager Niall McGurgan and Good Relations Officer Anne Marie Convery. Credit: Submitted

“Activities we have on offer include circuit training, yoga and flower arranging classes for adults and young people, while there are dancing and singing classes available for children.

“All classes place an important emphasis on making social connections, getting active, learning new skills and boosting mental and physical wellbeing.

“Community Cohesion grant funding from the Housing Executive has helped make our project a reality and we are grateful for the support.

Pupils from St Malachy’s Primary school who took part in the combating isolation programme. Credit: Submitted

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We’ve already seen our programme make a real difference in promoting better community cohesion with attendees of all ages building friendships.”

Anne Marie Convery, the Housing Executive’s Good Relations Officer for Mid Ulster, added: “Our Community Cohesion Grants support projects which build better relations, cohesive communities and neighbourhoods which are safe and welcoming to all.