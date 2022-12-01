Crime, anti-social behaviour and community safety were under the microscope at two Cookstown schools, thanks to Housing Executive funding.

Four hundred and fifty Key Stage 3 students from Cookstown High School and Holy Trinity College got together over the last year to take part in the Respect Programme.

Developed by the Children’s Safety Education Foundation (CSEF), the Respect Programme teaches teenagers about the consequences of anti-social behaviour and crime including hate crime on communities, as well as the health, safety and the wellbeing of young people.

The Housing Executive supports the project in different areas of Northern Ireland each year. In the last five years, 12 schools and hundreds of students have taken part.

Pupils from Holy Trinity College and Cookstown High School with School Liaison Officer Michael Fitzgerald, Holy Trinity College Vice Principal Mary McDonald, NIHE's Laura McConville,NIHE Mid Ulster Area Manager Sharon Crooks and Cookstown High School LCW Co-ordinator Nicola Cheevers. Pic: Jason McCarton/NIHE

Michael Fitzgerald, from the Children’s Safety Education Foundation, who works alongside schools to roll out the programme, said: “As part of the Respect Programme, we encourage children to challenge stereotypes, think about citizenship issues and also consider opposing viewpoints. This helps them deal with problems they encounter in everyday life, such as peer pressure, bullying and personal safety - life skills that can be difficult to convey through normal teaching channels.”

A total of £2,500 was provided from the Housing Executive’s Community Safety fund for new text books, eBooks, worksheets and student surveys.

Nicola Cheevers, Learning for life & work co-ordinator at Cookstown High, said: “We have found the Respect Programme to a valuable resource in supporting our Learning for Life and Work Scheme at Key Stage 3. The topics are very relevant in today’s society and the Respect books provide a simple overview of issues that pupils may need to consider in their everyday lives.

“The worksheets are a great accompaniment to the booklets and our Year 9 pupils have enjoyed using them. The booklets themselves are well presented and have helped to engage our pupils. We look forward to using the new Moneywise booklets with our Key Stage 4 pupils in the future.”