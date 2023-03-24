The annual church parade and service of the Mid-Ulster Battalion of the Boys’ Brigade will be hosted this year by the 1st Cookstown Company in the town on Sunday, April 2.

The local company, who has recently celebrated their 75th anniversary together with the Battalion who have recently celebrated their Golden Jubilee, are looking forward to welcoming officers, boys and old boys from throughout the Battalion to Cookstown.

There will be a section in the parade this year for old boys and an invitation is extended to old boys from all companies in the Battalion to join them on this special occasion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The parade will form on Lissan Road, just north of Moneymore Road Corner at 2.45pm. The outward route for the Parade will be Milburn Street, Oldtown Road, William Street, James Street, Molesworth Street to Molesworth Presbyterian Church for the Service commencing at 3.30pm.

Mid-Ulster Battalion of the Boys’ Brigade will be hosted this year by 1st Cookstown Company on Sunday, April 2.

The service will be conducted by the Chaplain of the 1st Cookstown Company, Rev Tom Greer also minister of the congregation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The bands that will lead the parade will be the Mid-Ulster Battalion Boys’ Brigade Flute Band and Tamlaghtmore Silver Band.

Companies on Parade will be 1st Armagh, 1st Aughnacloy & Ballymagrane, 1st Bellaghy, 1st Caledon, 1st Castlecaulfield, 1st Castledawson, 1st Cookstown, 1st Culnady, 1st Dungannon, 1st Maghera, 1st Magherafelt, 1st Moneymore, 1st Moy, 1st Newmills, 1st Stewartstown and 1st Tobermore.

The return route for the parade at approximately at 4.30pm will be Molesworth Street, James Street, William Street, Oldtown Road, Milburn Street back to the assembly point for dispersal.

Advertisement