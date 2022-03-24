Cookstown’s Burnavon achieves Autism Impact Award

This award is bestowed upon the Burnavon as a result of their efforts to create a more ‘Autism friendly environment’ for their customers attending shows at the Burn Road facility.

Through training, and a number of adaptions, the Burnavon and its staff are now better equipped to understand any customers who have Autism Spectrum Disorder and how to adapt the environment to support them.

Chairperson Councillor Paul McLean has congratulated the Burnavon for this achievement.

He said: “The achievement of this award is a real testament to all the team within the Burnavon, demonstrating that they understand the importance of making our facilities more accessible to all.

“I warmly congratulate them, and look forward to seeing their efforts result in providing an even higher quality customer service for the Autism community.”

Presentations to the Burnavon were made by Christine Kearney, Director of Development Autism NI.

Ms Kearney said: “It was a pleasure to present the Burnavon Arts and Cultural Centre with the Autism Impact Award.

“As a result of their efforts in learning, and undertaking a number of adaptions within the facility, Burnavon staff are now more aware of what Autism is and how to provide a more inclusive service to autistic people and their families.”

To find out more about the Burnavon, the Autism Impact Award and what’s on you can visit the Burnavon website.