Cookstown’s Claire McCabe crowned Vet of the Year in Petplan’s Veterinary Awards 2023

Cookstown vet, Claire McCabe, of Craemill Veterinary Clinic, an IVC Evidensia practice, has been awarded the esteemed title of Vet of the Year at the 2023 Petplan Veterinary Awards.

Announced last night at a black tie ceremony, hosted at the Kimpton Clock Tower in Manchester, the winners were revealed by actress, comedian and dog lover, Sally Phillips, and were awarded a prestigious Veterinary Awards trophy.

Now in its 24th year, Petplan received over 30,000 nominations from veterinary practice clients and colleagues - a credit to the number of dedicated and hardworking veterinary professionals across the UK.

Flying the flag for Northern Ireland, having been awarded the title of Vet of the Year, Claire said: “I honestly feel that this is an award for our practice because without my amazing team, my job would be a lot harder and a lot less fun. I’ve always wanted to be a vet – as I grew up my parents were farmers so this has just been my dream job so to get this means the world.

“Our local community is massively important to myself and my practice – we have been going 50 years this year so it’s a big year for us this year so to get this award on this anniversary means so much, especially for my husband’s father who started the practice and sadly passed away a number of years ago so I just wish he’d been here to see it.”

Presidents of prestigious veterinary associations made up the awards’ expert panel of judges, as well as 2022’s winner in the same category.

The judging criteria was based on providing exceptional levels of care, outstanding expertise, going above and beyond the normal care of duty, outstanding professionalism and great interpersonal skills - all of which Claire was shown to have excelled in.

Commenting on the ceremony and winners, Petplan’s Sales and Marketing Director, Bella von Mesterhazy said: “We enjoyed yet another fantastic celebration of outstanding veterinary professionals from across the UK last night, and as ever, it’s been incredibly difficult for the judges to whittle down 30,000 nominations to just one winner for each of the five categories.

