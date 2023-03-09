Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Cookstown’s Claire McCabe is a finalist in the 2023 Petplan Veterinary Awards

Cookstown vet Claire McCabe, of Craemill Veterinary Clinic, has been shortlisted for the esteemed Vet of the Year in the prestigious Petplan Veterinary Awards 2023.

By Stanley Campbell
3 hours ago
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 10:31am

Now in its 24th year, this year over 30,000 nominations were received - submitted by both colleagues and clients in recognition of nominees’ commitment and dedication to going above and beyond when it comes to the health of the nation’s pets.

The awards ceremony will take place on March 23 at Kimpton Clocktower Hotel in Manchester, and will be hosted by actress and comedian Sally Phillips.

Commenting on her nomination, Claire said: “​​I have always been really chuffed when the Petplan envelope arrives in the practice full of nomination certificates for our wonderful team, but to get the news of being an actual finalist was overwhelming!”

Most Popular
Claire McCabe of Craemill Veterinary Clinic
Claire McCabe of Craemill Veterinary Clinic
Claire McCabe of Craemill Veterinary Clinic

Bella von Mesterhazey, Sales & Marketing Director at Petplan added: "We’re delighted that in its 24th year, such a huge number of people are keen to share their fantastic experiences of colleagues and professionals.”

Read More
Police issue ‘hazardous driving conditions’ warning for Northern Ireland
Manchester