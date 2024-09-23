Cookstown's main foodbank restocks supplies and asks those in need to reach out for help
For many years the Foodbank of Liberty Church has helped many families and eldery persons and persons who lost their jobs and can not pay the bills and are struggling from day to day.
They bring hope and blessings to so many who have so little. Many families are suffering in silence. Food parcels are delivered in Cookstown and greater area and suroundings.
Last Friday, volunteers Shirley Skelly and Tracey Carson from Liberty set up a stand where customers of Asda could make a food donation. Twice a year when the stock is getting low, beside the generous donation from different businesses as Lidll, Tesco and Asda in Cookstown and suroundings, Liberty Foodbank is given a opportunity to be inside or outside the supermarket and have a donation point.
While the volunteers are handing out the donation leaflet with info what the customers can give, and many have been giving generously as: Rice,Pasta, Tinned Food, Bottled sauces,
Some Sweets for children, Ladies and Mens toileteries, toilet paper, Kichen rolls, tea and coffee, biscuits, cordial fruit drinks, sugar, jam, long life milk, breakfast cereal, Liberty Foodbank is also receiving donations from local churches and Mid Ulster District Council.
If you or someone you know would like to avail from Liberty Foodbank, please contact Coordinator Gillian Brown on Tuesday or Thursday between 10am abd 3.30pm Office, telephone 028 86788359.