Cookstown's main foodbank restocks supplies and asks those in need to reach out for help

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cookstown's main foodbank - Liberty Church - have been topping up on low supplies and appealing to people who need help to reach out to them.

For many years the Foodbank of Liberty Church has helped many families and eldery persons and persons who lost their jobs and can not pay the bills and are struggling from day to day.

They bring hope and blessings to so many who have so little. Many families are suffering in silence. Food parcels are delivered in Cookstown and greater area and suroundings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last Friday, volunteers Shirley Skelly and Tracey Carson from Liberty set up a stand where customers of Asda could make a food donation. Twice a year when the stock is getting low, beside the generous donation from different businesses as Lidll, Tesco and Asda in Cookstown and suroundings, Liberty Foodbank is given a opportunity to be inside or outside the supermarket and have a donation point.

Volunteers Shirley Skelly and Tracey Carson from Liberty Foodbank in Cookstown. Credit: Supplied

While the volunteers are handing out the donation leaflet with info what the customers can give, and many have been giving generously as: Rice,Pasta, Tinned Food, Bottled sauces,

Some Sweets for children, Ladies and Mens toileteries, toilet paper, Kichen rolls, tea and coffee, biscuits, cordial fruit drinks, sugar, jam, long life milk, breakfast cereal, Liberty Foodbank is also receiving donations from local churches and Mid Ulster District Council.

If you or someone you know would like to avail from Liberty Foodbank, please contact Coordinator Gillian Brown on Tuesday or Thursday between 10am abd 3.30pm Office, telephone 028 86788359.