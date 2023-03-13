Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Competitors from the Sollus School of Highland Dancing in Cookstown pictured at the championship in Scotland.
Competitors from the Sollus School of Highland Dancing in Cookstown pictured at the championship in Scotland.
Competitors from the Sollus School of Highland Dancing in Cookstown pictured at the championship in Scotland.

Cookstown’s Sollus School of Highland dancers enjoy success in Scotland

Mid Ulster's Sollus School of Highland Dancing in Cookstown competed for the first time in the Scottish Dance Alliance Championship.

By Stanley Campbell
1 hour ago
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 10:26am

Eight dancers travelled to Paisley, Scotland to take part in the SDTA Championships.

The competition was fierce with some very large dancing categories comprising of as many as 19 dancers.

However, our Mid-Ulster Highland dancers did not let this panic them, returning home with medals including gold, silver and bronze, as well as two girls coming home as runners up in their respected dance categories.

This was a fantastic experience and achievement for the girls.

The dancers would like to thank their proud teacher Naomi Mitchell for all of her hard work, and JMB Coaches who provided transportation.

Dancers from the Sollus School of Highland Dancing in Cookstown pictured with their teacher Naomi Mitchell.

1. Sollus Dancers with their teacher

Dancers from the Sollus School of Highland Dancing in Cookstown pictured with their teacher Naomi Mitchell.

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Novice and Immediate dancers from Cookstown who took part in the championship in Scotland.

2. Competing at the Scottish Dance Alliance Championship

Novice and Immediate dancers from Cookstown who took part in the championship in Scotland.

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
The dancers who competed successfully in the Beginners Group at the Scottish Dance Alliance Championship.

3. The Sollus Beginners Group at the Championship

The dancers who competed successfully in the Beginners Group at the Scottish Dance Alliance Championship.

Photo: contributed

Photo Sales
Home
Page 1 of 1
Scotland