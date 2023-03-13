Cookstown’s Sollus School of Highland dancers enjoy success in Scotland
Mid Ulster's Sollus School of Highland Dancing in Cookstown competed for the first time in the Scottish Dance Alliance Championship.
Eight dancers travelled to Paisley, Scotland to take part in the SDTA Championships.
The competition was fierce with some very large dancing categories comprising of as many as 19 dancers.
However, our Mid-Ulster Highland dancers did not let this panic them, returning home with medals including gold, silver and bronze, as well as two girls coming home as runners up in their respected dance categories.
This was a fantastic experience and achievement for the girls.
The dancers would like to thank their proud teacher Naomi Mitchell for all of her hard work, and JMB Coaches who provided transportation.