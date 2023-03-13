Cookstown’s Sollus School of Highland dancers enjoy success in Scotland

Mid Ulster's Sollus School of Highland Dancing in Cookstown competed for the first time in the Scottish Dance Alliance Championship.

Eight dancers travelled to Paisley, Scotland to take part in the SDTA Championships.

The competition was fierce with some very large dancing categories comprising of as many as 19 dancers.

However, our Mid-Ulster Highland dancers did not let this panic them, returning home with medals including gold, silver and bronze, as well as two girls coming home as runners up in their respected dance categories.

This was a fantastic experience and achievement for the girls.

The dancers would like to thank their proud teacher Naomi Mitchell for all of her hard work, and JMB Coaches who provided transportation.

1 . Sollus Dancers with their teacher Dancers from the Sollus School of Highland Dancing in Cookstown pictured with their teacher Naomi Mitchell. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2 . Competing at the Scottish Dance Alliance Championship Novice and Immediate dancers from Cookstown who took part in the championship in Scotland. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3 . The Sollus Beginners Group at the Championship The dancers who competed successfully in the Beginners Group at the Scottish Dance Alliance Championship. Photo: contributed Photo Sales