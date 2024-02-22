Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dromore High are competing in the ABP Angus Youth Challenge, a skills development programme for Year 11s interested in working in agriculture and food production.

The workshop was arranged for all competition finalists by the beef and lamb processor ABP, in conjunction with Certified Irish Angus, to help them promote the research topics they are working on as finalists.

Dromore High’s team, comprising Caitlyn Patterson, James Mennet and Quinn McCracken, has been assigned the topic of exploring and promoting diversity in the beef supply chain.

​Radio presenters Caroline Fleck, Victoria Quinn and Melissa Riddell with pupils, Caitlyn Patterson, James Mennet and Quinn McCracken.

Alongside their project they are rearing their own mini herds of Angus cross calves, which is also part of their prize from ABP for reaching the final.

They are competing against other teams from Aughnacloy College, St. Colmcille’s Crossgar and the Royal School Armagh.

During the workshop, station presenters Caroline Fleck, of Downtown Radio; Victoria Quinn, Breakfast Show Presenter on Downtown Country; Cool FM presenter and Instagram influencer Melissa Riddell; and Stuart Robinson, Audio Content Director for Bauer Media NI, shared top tips for success when communicating on social media.

The pupils were able to tour the studios and took part in interactive sessions to create audio and adverts.

Commenting on the workshop, Liam McCarthy of ABP, said: “Communicating online has the power to connect businesses and individuals alike.

“Using digital communications well can bring beef farming to a wider audience to build understanding.”

Charles Smith, General Manager of Certified Irish Angus, added: “We were delighted to work with Bauer Media NI to deliver this training day for our finalists.

“Having the skills and knowledge to communicate the purpose and value of their projects, the benefits to them and their target audience is an important element of this competition.” The winning team will be announced this autumn.