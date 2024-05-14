Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The US-based manufacturing company Copeland has announced a £19m investment in its Cookstown facility.

The global provider of sustainable climate solutions said it would be “significantly increasing production capacity” to meet increasing demand in Europe for sustainable low-carbon heat pumps to address climate change.

The investment in Copeland’s compressor manufacturing facility in Cookstown includes a 3,500 square meter building expansion including new production lines.

Copeland said this will significantly increase overall plant production, doubling capacity and increasing flexibility to meet future demand.

Copeland has announced it is making a £19m investment in its Cookstown plant. Picture: Copeland

Chief Executive Officer Ross B. Shuster said: “Cookstown plays a critical role in helping Copeland develop sustainable solutions that contribute to environmental protection, and this significant expansion will help meet Europe's growing demand for heat pumps, which is crucial for helping customers and the world meet decarbonization goals.

"This investment is an extremely important part of our manufacturing footprint and will help to secure a regional and resilient supply chain for our European customers.”

The announcement marks a significant milestone for the Cookstown facility, which has experienced continuous and qualified growth since launching in 1997, including producing more than five million compressors to date and developing several key innovations, including Copeland's first transcritical CO2, low-sound and hydrocarbon R290 compressors.

Copeland Chief Executive Officer Ross B. Shuster. Picture: Copeland