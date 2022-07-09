Loading...
The castle-shaped bonifre at Corcrain in Portadown. Picture: Arthur Allison: Pacemaker Press

Corcrain and Redmanville bonfire lighting: Portadown big night in pictures

Crowds from far and wide gathered in Portadown on Friday night (July 8) for the lighting of the Corcrain and Redmanville bonfire.

By Valerie Martin
Saturday, 9th July 2022, 9:14 am

The unique eye-catching construction of pallets had been shaped into a castle complete with turrets.

The bonfire was lit to the cheers of the crowd following a fun day, music and a band parade around the estate.

Pictures by Arthur Allison, Pacemaker Press,

Stepping out during the band parade. Picture: Arthur Allison: Pacemaker Press

Castlederg Young Loyalists were among the bands taking part in the parade in Portadown ahead of the bonfire lighting.

Taking part in the band parade around the estate.

Skeogh Flute Band members at the Corcrain Redmanville bonfire parade.

