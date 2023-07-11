Corcrain Redmanville bonfire night in Portadown dedicated to memory of ‘absent friend’ Sam Dickson

The Corcrain Redmanville bonfire celebrations in Portadown on Monday night were dedicated to the memory of Sam Dickson, a popular figure at loyalist parades across Northern Ireland and further afield, who passed away in January.

Sam was well known for stepping out in parades with his beautiful dogs, affectionately nicknamed ‘Ulster’s Marching Akitas’.

The Corcrain Redmanville bonfire structure and Monday night’s parade and fireworks display were dedicated to the memory of the man many in the Portadown area called a friend.

A massive banner with Sam’s photo and bearing the words ‘Sam it’s not goodbye, it’s a see you later’ had been placed on one side of the structure.

“We placed Sam’s banner on the bonfire to let people see how much important he is to us. He was big friend to all of us in the team,” a spokesperson for Loyalist Corcrain Redmanville bonfire said.

"Sam was and still is a big inspiration to all of us.

"What an emotional journey knowing who we dedicated this structure to.

"A man who no matter when or where he was due to walk, he was dressed to perfection with endless amounts of uniforms. But always not a stitch out of place on him and his three marching Akitas freshly groomed and draped in colours for what is undoubtedly an image that sticks in the heads of loyalists all across our Province.”

The bonfire organisers were also delighted to have Sam’s band Benvarden Flute Band along on Monday night to take part in the parade through the estate

1 . For an absent friend A huge banner dedicated to the memory of Sam Dickson was placed on the side of the Corcrain Redmanville bonfire in Portadown. Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

2 . Impressive structure The Corcrain Redmanville bonfire in Portadown ahead of Monday night celebrations. Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

3 . Ready for the big night Many people came to see the Corcrain Redmanville bonfire in Portadown when it was finished off. Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

4 . In Sam's memory The Corcrain Redmanville bonfire night was dedicated to the late Sam Dickson who was a familiar figure at parades with his three 'marching Akitas'. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye