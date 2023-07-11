Corcrain Redmanville bonfire night in Portadown dedicated to memory of ‘absent friend’ Sam Dickson
Sam was well known for stepping out in parades with his beautiful dogs, affectionately nicknamed ‘Ulster’s Marching Akitas’.
The Corcrain Redmanville bonfire structure and Monday night’s parade and fireworks display were dedicated to the memory of the man many in the Portadown area called a friend.
A massive banner with Sam’s photo and bearing the words ‘Sam it’s not goodbye, it’s a see you later’ had been placed on one side of the structure.
“We placed Sam’s banner on the bonfire to let people see how much important he is to us. He was big friend to all of us in the team,” a spokesperson for Loyalist Corcrain Redmanville bonfire said.
"Sam was and still is a big inspiration to all of us.
"What an emotional journey knowing who we dedicated this structure to.
"A man who no matter when or where he was due to walk, he was dressed to perfection with endless amounts of uniforms. But always not a stitch out of place on him and his three marching Akitas freshly groomed and draped in colours for what is undoubtedly an image that sticks in the heads of loyalists all across our Province.”
The bonfire organisers were also delighted to have Sam’s band Benvarden Flute Band along on Monday night to take part in the parade through the estate