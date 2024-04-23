Urging anyone with information about the 13-year-old’s whereabouts to make contact, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Corey was last sighted at 7.50am heading to Dunclug College this morning (Tuesday, April 23).

"Corey is approximately 5ft 5in in height, medium build with dark hair. He may be wearing a Dunclug College uniform, grey blazer and black trousers ,but it is possible he has changed into a green Puma tracksuit and green Puma trainers.“If you have seen, or heard from Corey, please contact 101. quoting reference number 871 23/04/24.”