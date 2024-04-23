Corey Gault: police thank public after missing teen located
Police officers in Mid and East Antrim have thanked the public for their assistance in helping to trace Ballymena schoolboy, Corey Gault.
The 13-year-old had last been seen at 7.50am on Tuesday, April 23 heading to Dunclug College and an appeal was launched on social media in a bid to find him.
Issuing an update today (Wednesday), a PSNI spokesperson said: “Thank you for your assistance with our missing person appeal last night. The teenage boy has been found and is well.”