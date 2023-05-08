Coronation Big Lunch: 10 terrific pictures from Harpur’s Hill PS in Coleraine
The first of this weekend's Coronation Big Lunch celebrations took place at Harpur's Hill Primary School in Coleraine.
Grainne McCloskey, Scotland and Northern Ireland regional manager, Eden Project Communities, said: "I was so impressed by the community spirit at the Coronation Big Lunch in Harpur's Hill. The children taking part in the festivities are a real credit to the school and the community."
David Radcliffe, school principal, said: "We had a fantastic Coronation Big Lunch with over 50 grandparents and senior citizens from our local community. I want to say a huge thanks to our cook Hazel Millar and all the staff in the kitchen who made such a delicious feast. The children also enjoyed the petting farm and bouncy castles followed by a well deserved ice-cream."