P5 pupils Molly and Leo enjoying their ice-cream at the Coronation Big Lunch.P5 pupils Molly and Leo enjoying their ice-cream at the Coronation Big Lunch.
Coronation Big Lunch: 10 terrific pictures from Harpur’s Hill PS in Coleraine

The first of this weekend's Coronation Big Lunch celebrations took place at Harpur's Hill Primary School in Coleraine.

By The Newsroom
Published 8th May 2023, 16:22 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 16:36 BST

Grainne McCloskey, Scotland and Northern Ireland regional manager, Eden Project Communities, said: "I was so impressed by the community spirit at the Coronation Big Lunch in Harpur's Hill. The children taking part in the festivities are a real credit to the school and the community."

David Radcliffe, school principal, said: "We had a fantastic Coronation Big Lunch with over 50 grandparents and senior citizens from our local community. I want to say a huge thanks to our cook Hazel Millar and all the staff in the kitchen who made such a delicious feast. The children also enjoyed the petting farm and bouncy castles followed by a well deserved ice-cream."

Cook Hazel Millar with canteen staff, principal David Radcliffe, and Coronation Big Lunch rep Grainne McCloskey. The Coronation Big Lunch is an idea from Eden Project made possible by the National Lottery.

1. Big Lunch

Cook Hazel Millar with canteen staff, principal David Radcliffe, and Coronation Big Lunch rep Grainne McCloskey. The Coronation Big Lunch is an idea from Eden Project made possible by the National Lottery. Photo: Contributed

Coronation Big Lunch Celebrations at Harpur's Hill Primary School.

2. Big Lunch

Coronation Big Lunch Celebrations at Harpur's Hill Primary School. Photo: Contributed

Julia Moody and pupils at Harpur’s Hill Primary School enjoyed the first of this weekend's Coronation Big Lunch celebrations.

3. Big Lunch

Julia Moody and pupils at Harpur’s Hill Primary School enjoyed the first of this weekend's Coronation Big Lunch celebrations. Photo: Contributed

Pupils enjoying a well deserved ice-cream.

4. Big Lunch

Pupils enjoying a well deserved ice-cream. Photo: Contributed

