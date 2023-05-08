Coronation Big Lunch: 10 terrific pictures from Harpur’s Hill PS in Coleraine

Grainne McCloskey, Scotland and Northern Ireland regional manager, Eden Project Communities, said: "I was so impressed by the community spirit at the Coronation Big Lunch in Harpur's Hill. The children taking part in the festivities are a real credit to the school and the community."

David Radcliffe, school principal, said: "We had a fantastic Coronation Big Lunch with over 50 grandparents and senior citizens from our local community. I want to say a huge thanks to our cook Hazel Millar and all the staff in the kitchen who made such a delicious feast. The children also enjoyed the petting farm and bouncy castles followed by a well deserved ice-cream."