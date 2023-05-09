Ballymena joined in with a fantastic weekend of celebrations across Mid and East Antrim to mark the Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council put on a host of fun-filled family activities to celebrate the momentous occasion.

There were big-screen broadcasts of the coronation in the People’s Park, Ballymena; Marine Gardens in Carrickfergus, and the Town Park in Larne.

Locals pulled-up their seats and delved into their delicious picnics while watching the amazing moment in history on the large screens.

On Sunday, St Patrick’s Church in Ballymena was the location for an afternoon ‘Coronation Community Service’.

Organised by the council in partnership with local churches, the service welcomed members of all denominations in recognition of the remarkable event.

1 . Coronation celebrations There were big-screen broadcasts of the Coronation in People’s Park Ballymena. Photo: Chris Neely

2 . Coronation celebrations Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, with a young visitor at the event. Photo: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

3 . Coronation celebrations A canine companion joins in the fun at the People's Park. Photo: Chris Neely

4 . Coronation celebrations Face painting at the People's Park. Photo: Chris Neely

