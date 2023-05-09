Register
Ballymena joined in with a fantastic weekend of celebrations across Mid and East Antrim to mark the Coronation.

Coronation celebrations at the People's Park in Ballymena

Ballymena joined in with a fantastic weekend of celebrations across Mid and East Antrim to mark the Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen.

By The Newsroom
Published 9th May 2023, 11:49 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 12:06 BST

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council put on a host of fun-filled family activities to celebrate the momentous occasion.

There were big-screen broadcasts of the coronation in the People’s Park, Ballymena; Marine Gardens in Carrickfergus, and the Town Park in Larne.

Locals pulled-up their seats and delved into their delicious picnics while watching the amazing moment in history on the large screens.

On Sunday, St Patrick’s Church in Ballymena was the location for an afternoon ‘Coronation Community Service’.

Organised by the council in partnership with local churches, the service welcomed members of all denominations in recognition of the remarkable event.

There were big-screen broadcasts of the Coronation in People’s Park Ballymena.

1. Coronation celebrations

There were big-screen broadcasts of the Coronation in People’s Park Ballymena. Photo: Chris Neely

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, with a young visitor at the event.

2. Coronation celebrations

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, with a young visitor at the event. Photo: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

A canine companion joins in the fun at the People's Park.

3. Coronation celebrations

A canine companion joins in the fun at the People's Park. Photo: Chris Neely

Face painting at the People's Park.

4. Coronation celebrations

Face painting at the People's Park. Photo: Chris Neely

