A Coronation Charity Golf Day will be held at Whitehead Golf Club on Sunday, May 7, with community care at the heart of the celebration.

Golfers, including a couple of celebrities, will swing into action from early morning for the Cannon Motor’s Hyundai sponsored event in support of the Northern Ireland Hospice.

Gibson Wharry, sales director at Cannon Motors Hyundai, said: “This is the second big golf day in recent years that Cannon Motors, Hyundai, Carrick, are supporting and we are delighted to once again be the title sponsor for this special coronation weekend event.

“When lady captain, Heather Gilmour called, inviting me to Whitehead Golf Club for a chat, I knew before leaving that I would do what I could to help both the club and Northern Ireland Hospice. I have been personally involved with the club for over 25 years and the members support so many wonderful causes, but they also need help and had no hesitation in backing this event.

Launching the Coronation Charity Golf Day, from left to right, are: Michael McGread, Whitehead Golf Club captain; Madison Wright, NI Children’s Hospice youth ambassador; Gibson Wharry, sales director, Cannon Motors Hyundai and Whitehead lady captain Heather Gilmour.

“Heather and I will be looking at where we can add a few extra attractions and hope to announce that nearer the time.”

Gibson added: “Indeed like so many people in Carrick and beyond, my experience with Hospice is a deeply personal one. Several years ago, my family were beyond grateful to have Northern Ireland Hospice by our side. The compassion and care shown by the nurses, doctors and volunteers at Hospice will never be forgotten by my family. They made a desperate situation as good as it could be and helped us to cope with bereavement.

"I’m told it costs over £18 million to run this vital service and with the cost-of-living crisis biting all of us, donations are down.”

Unanimously Agreed

Heather Gilmour, Whitehead Golf Club lady captain, said: “The role of lady captain involves organising a fundraiser to help the club, but when I heard about possible care being cut at Northern Ireland Hospice, I spoke to club colleagues who unanimously agreed that we include Hospice in our revenue raising efforts so that vital palliative care for local families, both at Hospice and Children’s Hospice survives.

"We look forward to welcoming golfers from near and far, men’s, women’s and mixed teams for this four-ball event and hope that the weather is kind to us. I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank Gibson for his support. We really couldn’t put a day like this on without Gibson and the team at Cannon Motors, Hyundai, Carrick.

“We are delighted that local celebrities will be joining Gibson and all our wonderful golfers on the day. Actor Stephen Hagan confirmed he is flying home to play in a four-ball and acclaimed local news reporter Emma Vardy will also join the fun-filled day at Whitehead Golf Club.

“The craic will continue at the 19th with live music into the evening from The John Lindsay Band (7pm) and on stage from 9pm Kirsty Coard is Dolly Parton. Fabulous food will be on offer all day from the club’s award-winning restaurant.”