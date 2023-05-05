Coronation celebrations including ‘Proms On The Pitch’ get underway in Mid Ulster

Events celebrating the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla have started in the Mid Ulster area and will continue over the Bank Holiday weekend.

One of the biggest events will take place in the village of Pomeroy with a special 'Proms On The Pitch' in Pomeroy District Sports & Cultural Assocation Sports Ground this evening (Friday).

Compered by Liam Beckett, the ticket only event starts at 8pm with gates opening at 7pm.

It features Military Wives Choirs Northern Ireland with performances by Clara Wilson.

King Charles pictured during his recent visit to Cookstown.

The Magherafelt Branch of the Royal British Legion are holding an event to celebrate the King’s Coronation on Saturday in Meadowbank Arena, Magherafelt.

There will be various artists taking part including Friendly Faces who will be providing entertainment for the children.

Gary Wilson, from Enniskillen, will be the compere for the day and their will be local bands providing musical items together with displays of traditional dancing.

There will be Bouncy castles and two local talented singers, John Burns from Maghera, and Emma Caskey, from Magherafelt, will also be keeping the crowds entertained.

Proceedings start at 2.00pm and continue until 6pm and everyone is encouraged to attend.

In Cookstown, Sandholes Community Group have organised a celebration of the Coronation Of King Charles III on Saturday in the Sandholes Presbyterian Church carpark from 6pm.

Musical entertainment, bouncy castle and BBQ. Everyone very welcome to come along and enjoy an evenings fun.

Newmills Coronation Group are holding an event on Monday at 7.30pm in Tullanisken Hall.

There will be entertainment, food and a prize raffle. Eveyone welcome.

In Upperlands, there is a special Children's Coronation Event at The Linehall between 2pm and 4pm on Saturday.

There will be a disco, food and other treats laid on for those attending.

The villagers of Tobermore are holding a Coronation Party in the park between 11am and 3pm on Monday.

There will be a barbecue, amusements, music, dancing and face painting.

Annaghmore Star & Crown Flute Band, Castledawson, are holding a celebratory event on Saturday at 2pm in Orange hall.

Entertainment has been laid on and all proceeds will go towards purchasing new uniforms.

