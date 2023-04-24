Coronation celebrations: nine photos of Antrim and Newtownabbey pupils planting lasting tributes

Over 50 primary schools in Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough will receive a tree to mark the coronation of King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla.

In support of the King’s enthusiasm for the environment, each pupil will receive a packet of wildflower seeds and a commemorative trowel to help them grown their own garden.

The Mayor , Alderman Stephen Ross and the Deputy Mayor, Councillor Leah Smyth, will visit all the schools to present the ‘Coronation Trees’ and gifts.

Ald Ross commented: “It is our hope that each tree and packet of wildflower seeds planted, will provide a visible and tangible reminder of this historic occasion.”

Councillor Smyth said: “The idea behind the wildflower seeds and coronation trees was inspired by King Charles III and his love of gardening.”

1 . Royal Gardeners Children from Maine Integrated Primary School, Randalstown, putting their new trowels to good use with help from the Deputy Mayor, Councillor Leah Smyth. Photo: Contributed

2 . Royal Gardeners The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross, with staff and pupils from Hill Croft School. Photo: Contributed

3 . Royal Gardeners The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross, helps pupils and staff at Carnmoney Primary School to plant their tree Photo: Contributed

4 . Royal Gardeners Jude from Duneane Primary School plants the Coronation Tree as the Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Leah Smyth, looks on. Photo: Contributed