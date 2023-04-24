Register
Pupils from Abbots Cross Primary School happy with their coronation trowels and wildflower seeds.Pupils from Abbots Cross Primary School happy with their coronation trowels and wildflower seeds.
Pupils from Abbots Cross Primary School happy with their coronation trowels and wildflower seeds.

Coronation celebrations: nine photos of Antrim and Newtownabbey pupils planting lasting tributes

Over 50 primary schools in Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough will receive a tree to mark the coronation of King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla.

By The Newsroom
Published 24th Apr 2023, 19:19 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 19:21 BST

In support of the King’s enthusiasm for the environment, each pupil will receive a packet of wildflower seeds and a commemorative trowel to help them grown their own garden.

The Mayor , Alderman Stephen Ross and the Deputy Mayor, Councillor Leah Smyth, will visit all the schools to present the ‘Coronation Trees’ and gifts.

Ald Ross commented: “It is our hope that each tree and packet of wildflower seeds planted, will provide a visible and tangible reminder of this historic occasion.”

Councillor Smyth said: “The idea behind the wildflower seeds and coronation trees was inspired by King Charles III and his love of gardening.”

Children from Maine Integrated Primary School, Randalstown, putting their new trowels to good use with help from the Deputy Mayor, Councillor Leah Smyth.

1. Royal Gardeners

Children from Maine Integrated Primary School, Randalstown, putting their new trowels to good use with help from the Deputy Mayor, Councillor Leah Smyth. Photo: Contributed

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross, with staff and pupils from Hill Croft School.

2. Royal Gardeners

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross, with staff and pupils from Hill Croft School. Photo: Contributed

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross, helps pupils and staff at Carnmoney Primary School to plant their tree

3. Royal Gardeners

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross, helps pupils and staff at Carnmoney Primary School to plant their tree Photo: Contributed

Jude from Duneane Primary School plants the Coronation Tree as the Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Leah Smyth, looks on.

4. Royal Gardeners

Jude from Duneane Primary School plants the Coronation Tree as the Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Leah Smyth, looks on. Photo: Contributed

