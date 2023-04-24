Coronation celebrations: nine photos of Antrim and Newtownabbey pupils planting lasting tributes
Over 50 primary schools in Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough will receive a tree to mark the coronation of King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla.
In support of the King’s enthusiasm for the environment, each pupil will receive a packet of wildflower seeds and a commemorative trowel to help them grown their own garden.
The Mayor , Alderman Stephen Ross and the Deputy Mayor, Councillor Leah Smyth, will visit all the schools to present the ‘Coronation Trees’ and gifts.
Ald Ross commented: “It is our hope that each tree and packet of wildflower seeds planted, will provide a visible and tangible reminder of this historic occasion.”
Councillor Smyth said: “The idea behind the wildflower seeds and coronation trees was inspired by King Charles III and his love of gardening.”