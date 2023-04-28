A series of events are to take place across Newtownabbey to commemorate the coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort from Friday, May 5 to Monday, May 8.

The coronation weekend will begin on May 5 at 10am when flags will be raised at Mossley Mill, Antrim Civic Centre and Ballyclare Town Hall.

On Friday evening, beacons will be lit by Mayor, Ald Stephen Ross at Mossley Mill and Deputy Mayor, Cllr Leah Smyth at Antrim Castle Gardens. This will form part of the simultaneous lighting of thousands of beacons across the UK - a long standing tradition for such Royal occasions.

The Coronation Ceremony, taking place at Westminster Abbey, will be screened at Antrim Castle Gardens and Jordanstown Loughshore Park on Saturday, May 6. This ticketed event will run from 10am until 4pm.T ickets are free with a £1.25 booking fee for adults, no fee for children. All proceeds go to the Mayor’s charities.

Mayor, Ald Stephen Ross and Deputy Mayor, Cllr Leah Smyth are joined by local children to launch the council’s line up of coronation events.

‘The Coronation Big Lunch’ will be held at Hazelbank Park and Antrim Lough Shore Park from noon until 4pm on May 7. A number of family fun activities, including inflatables and walkabout characters, will be on offer.

Later that evening from 6pm, the celebrations will be at Antrim Castle Gardens and Jordanstown Loughshore Park, where there will be a live screening of the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle. ‘The Elvis Spectacular’ will be warming up the crowd in Jordanstown Loughshore Park, whilst ‘Qween’ will be working their magic in Antrim. Both events on the Sunday evening will finish with a fireworks display.

This is also a ticketed event, with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council recommending that residents purchase their tickets early. Tickets are free with a £1.25 booking fee for adults. All proceeds will go to the Mayor’s charities.

The local authority is teaming up with different community organisations to host seven events across the borough for ‘The Big Help Out’ on Monday, May 8.

From environmental work on Ram’s Island, planting in Toome, Antrim and Whiteabbey, clean-ups in Burnside and Monkstown and crafting in Glengormley, there are opportunities for every age and ability. For more information, click here

Doagh Village Community Association will host a ‘party in the park’ on May 6 fron 12.30pm until 3.30pm.

A spokesperson for the association said: “The party will be held in the park beside Anderson Park. There will be entertainment and treats for the kids and prizes for the best fancy dress. Deja Brew will be there to supply tea, coffee, scones, cupcakes and shortbread, or feel free to bring your own picnic. There will be music by Colin Graham between 1pm and 3pm. Everyone welcome.”

Meanwhile, a ‘Coronation Banquet’ will be held on the evening of Saturday, May 6 at St Patrick's Church Halls, Jordanstown.

A spokesperson for the church said: “This is an event for teenagers run by Newtownabbey Young Life branch who meet at St Patrick's. We expect around 50-70 young people at the event, which will feature a catered buffet, games and a ceilidh run by Embrace Socials.

"The event was made possible through the Coronation Event Grant from Antrim and Newtownabbey Council.”

