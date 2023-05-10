Pupils at Derryhale Primary School marked the King’s Coronation with a party last week.
The party took place on Friday, May 5 ahead of the historic main event on Saturday.
Pupils and staff at Derryhale Primary School marked the coronation by burying a time capsule with the help of Mayor of ABC Council, Councillor Paul Greenfield on Friday. PT18-211 Photo: Tony Hendron
Pupils of Derryhale Primary School dressed for the school's Coronation Party on Friday. PT18-212 Photo: Tony Hendron
Staff and volunteers who were working hard to keep everyone fed at the Derryhale Primary School Coronation Party. PT18-206. Photo: Tony Hendron
All smiles at the Derryhale Primary School Coronation Party are Emily Keys (8) and Samantha Keys (10). PT18-203. Photo: Tony Hendron