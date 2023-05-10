Register
Coronation party at Derryhale Primary School

Pupils at Derryhale Primary School marked the King’s Coronation with a party last week.

By The Newsroom
Published 10th May 2023, 14:53 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 14:54 BST

The party took place on Friday, May 5 ahead of the historic main event on Saturday.

Pupils and staff at Derryhale Primary School marked the coronation by burying a time capsule with the help of Mayor of ABC Council, Councillor Paul Greenfield on Friday. PT18-211

1. Coronation party

Pupils and staff at Derryhale Primary School marked the coronation by burying a time capsule with the help of Mayor of ABC Council, Councillor Paul Greenfield on Friday. PT18-211 Photo: Tony Hendron

Pupils of Derryhale Primary School dressed for the school's Coronation Party on Friday. PT18-212

2. Coronation party

Pupils of Derryhale Primary School dressed for the school's Coronation Party on Friday. PT18-212 Photo: Tony Hendron

Staff and volunteers who were working hard to keep everyone fed at the Derryhale Primary School Coronation Party. PT18-206.

3. Coronation party

Staff and volunteers who were working hard to keep everyone fed at the Derryhale Primary School Coronation Party. PT18-206. Photo: Tony Hendron

All smiles at the Derryhale Primary School Coronation Party are Emily Keys (8) and Samantha Keys (10). PT18-203.

4. Coronation party

All smiles at the Derryhale Primary School Coronation Party are Emily Keys (8) and Samantha Keys (10). PT18-203. Photo: Tony Hendron

