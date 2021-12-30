Coronavirus: Ballyclare bar closed due to staffing shortages

Commenting on Facebook today (Thursday), a spokesperson for the Rashee Road site said: “Unfortunately, with the ongoing number of Covid-19 cases and the fact that in order to comply with the regulations we would need to be over staffed, this is impossible at the minute, so therefore we are going to have to close the bar until next week.

“This is to give staff a chance to rest and be open with a fully strength team.

“These are hard times and we know if we all stick together we will come out the other side stronger, stay safe and happy New Year everyone.”

Five Corners. (Pic Google).

The announcement comes after the owners took the decision to temporarily close Brothers Restaurant at the venue earlier this week.

Posting on social media on Monday (December 27) a spokesperson for the eatery said: “Due to severe staff shortages that have come with the mass increase in Covid cases, we are going to have to close the restaurant for a few days in order to let staff rest up and to give ourselves the best chance to ease the spreading of Covid.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly and we apologise profusely to customers who had bookings with us, or were planning to come this week, but we do feel that it is in the best interest of staff and customer safety.”