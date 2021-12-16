Coronavirus: Newtownabbey leisure centre to host booster jab clinic

The Church Road facility is being used alongside the Antrim Forum.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb said: “I am grateful that the booster vaccination is available in Northern Ireland and that the council is offering its facilities as vaccination centres.

“The latest strain of this virus has proven to be very transmittable and I would encourage our residents to go for their booster jab and help keep us all safe this Christmas.”

Valley Leisure Centre. (Pic Google).

The vaccination clinic at the Valley Leisure Centre opens tomorrow (Friday, December 17) at 9.30am.

Those eligible are encouraged to book online at covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated/ to allow the Northern Health and Social Care Trust to maximise resources. First and second doses will also be provided to those eligible.

Anyone over the age of 30 is now suitable for a Covid booster provided they are at least three complete months from the date of their second dose.

Anyone attending should bring personal ID. This can include passport, driving licence, bus pass, carer’s card or bring a document that confirms your name and address such as an electric/gas/phone bill.