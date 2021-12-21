Coronavirus: Shows cancelled in Newtownabbey due to Covid-19

Several performances of ‘Jingle All The Hairspary’ at Newtownabbey’s Theatre at The Mill have been cancelled due to Covid-19.

Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 5:18 pm

Commenting on Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Facebook page, a spokesperson for the local authority said: “Jingle All The Hairspray has been impacted by Covid-19 so we have to cancel shows on December 21, 22, 23 and 28.

“We are so sorry, but don’t want you to miss out, so we have put on extra shows at 4pm each day on December 29, 30 and 31.

“All ticket holders will be offered an alternative show on one of these dates, or a refund.

“We will be in contact by email with our ticket holders.”

