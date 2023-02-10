Denise Kelly, chair of the national RCN Trade Union Committee, attended Downing Street with five other striking colleagues.
The petition was signed by more than 112,000 members of the public, patients and nursing staff.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The letter, handed over last Thursday (February 2), stated: “The NHS is the bedrock of modern Britain and it’s crumbling. Nursing staff make up over half of the NHS workforce, and they’re pushed beyond their limits. Care is not safe and the public pays the price.
"On behalf of the nursing profession, I implore you to see sense. Protect nursing to protect the public.”
Delivery of the petition coincided with Rishi Sunak’s 100th day in office as Prime Minister.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Denise claimed: "Since he took office, the Prime Minister has failed to deliver on his promises to the NHS and is letting it deteriorate rapidly.”
"Unless urgent negotiations begin, RCN members will continue to take strike action which will escalate,” she added.
"The RCN has used a phased approach to taking strike action over the 2022-2023 pay award and this will escalate as time moves on. Decisions on further strike action in Northern Ireland will be taken shortly if there is no movement from the UK Government to begin negotiations on pay.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"In addition to an escalation of strike action in Northern Ireland, the RCN is looking at what other measures can be taken to ensure that the focus remains on the severe pressures currently facing nursing and health and social care.
“We’re determined to continue to fight for a health service which is fit for purpose for both those who work in it and those who use it. Patient care is suffering like never before due to the thousands of unfilled nursing posts and the pressure this puts on existing staff.
"In NI, our issues are compounded by the lack of devolved government and the inability to reform as a result of this. The start of 2023 has been one of the most challenging in health care that I can remember. Pressures right across the service have been relentless and unprecedented.”