Cost of living crisis: Newtownabbey business supporting community
A salon owner in Newtownabbey is hosting a ‘Christmas kindness day’ this weekend in a bid to help residents who are struggling in the current climate.
Ashley McNamara, who operates Ace Boutique at the Throne Centre, will be staging the event on Sunday (September 4), to “take some pressure off families.”
Ashley said: “I have three boys aged between two and 12. I have various toys, in good condition and some even unopened and I will clean and sanitise everything. There will be women’s, men’s and children’s clothes and shoes available.
“I will also have some ‘baby packs’ including wipes and nappies and ‘female hygiene packs’ and food hampers, donated by my husband Terence McNamara and his business Wholesale Beds Direct based in the Tower Centre in Ballymena.
“People can call between 1pm and 5pm to collect anything that will help them. With the cost of living on the increase, people will find it tough through the winter months with energy costs and wondering wether they can afford to give their children a Christmas gift, so we hope that in some way this can make a small difference.
“Anyone who would like to donate anything towards our Christmas kindness day can leave it into the salon this week.”