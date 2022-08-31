Cost of living crisis: Newtownabbey business supporting community

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashley McNamara, who operates Ace Boutique at the Throne Centre, will be staging the event on Sunday (September 4), to “take some pressure off families.”

Ashley said: “I have three boys aged between two and 12. I have various toys, in good condition and some even unopened and I will clean and sanitise everything. There will be women’s, men’s and children’s clothes and shoes available.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I will also have some ‘baby packs’ including wipes and nappies and ‘female hygiene packs’ and food hampers, donated by my husband Terence McNamara and his business Wholesale Beds Direct based in the Tower Centre in Ballymena.

Ace Boutique.

“People can call between 1pm and 5pm to collect anything that will help them. With the cost of living on the increase, people will find it tough through the winter months with energy costs and wondering wether they can afford to give their children a Christmas gift, so we hope that in some way this can make a small difference.