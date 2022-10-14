Initially piloted in 2019, the scheme is getting bigger and more successful year on year.

Mid and East Antrim’s Poverty Action Group took this initiative forward as the rising costs of school uniforms is a source of emotional and financial stress for many low income families.

The Northern Ireland Poverty Bulletin published for the financial year April 2018 to March 2019 stated that 24 per cent of children in Northern Ireland are living in poverty - approximately 107,000 children. Almost a quarter of all children living in poverty is a stark figure given that Northern Ireland has seen a huge increase in the cost of living, coupled with an energy crisis.

Deputy Mayor Cllr Beth Adger MBE with Jackie Patton (Head of Community Planning and Development for MEA) and Michele Campbell (Mid and East Antrim Community Advice Service).

Sadly, the rising costs of school uniforms can also be a deciding factor when choosing a school. It can cost families more than £300 per child to buy school uniform ready for the new academic year. This places additional stress on families. In these tough times with budgets already stretched, it could be ‘make or break’ for some of the households of the 30,000 schoolchildren across Mid and East Antrim.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Ald Noel Williams said: “This initiative has been a major success with so many positive outcomes. Council continues to work hard to tackle poverty, particularly in the wake of multiple job losses over the last year due to the pandemic, along with the increase in the cost of living and unpredictable energy cost changes.

"The reach this scheme has had this year, helping 929 children and gifting 2,568 school uniform items, has been a true reflection of the effort our community and staff have provided to help families ensure their young ones are ready for the new academic year.”

Deputy Mayor, Cllr Beth Adger MBE added: “2022 has been a positive year, both in terms of the quality and level of donations from our very generous residents. Thanks to all who donated high-quality school uniforms to our five Household Recycling Centres throughout July.

"Your generosity has allowed us to help 929 school children (173 local families in 2021) by gifting 2,568 uniform items (1,156 items in 2021) from the school uniform pop up shops, which took place throughout August. Thanks also to those who came along to the council’s pop up shops to pick up uniforms. This year’s total cost savings equated to £39,172.”

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “These very impressive statistics do not include the large number of beneficiaries who have accessed help directly through MEACAS who have headed this up since 2019. Anyone that requires any last minute items can contact MEACAS on 028 9600 1333.

“To make the School Uniform Scheme even more accessible and engaging in 2023, council are asking residents to complete a short questionnaire which covers questions on the location of drop off points, the timing to access uniforms, as well as any additional items you’d like to see included in the scheme.

