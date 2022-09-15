Thomas Street Methodist Church has partnered with the ROC Northern Ireland this Autumn to bring the Winter Coat Project to Portadown.

It comes amid widespread concern over spiralling energy costs and a spike generally in the cost of living.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, a spokesperson said: "With the rising cost of living hitting everyone in the pocket we want to help families in our community in a practical way and we need your help.

-

-

"We are asking the people of Portadown and surrounding areas to donate coats, scarves, hats (must be new) and gloves. We will be collecting these in on the following dates/times: 19th, 23rd, 26th & 30th of September 6.00-8.00pm

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 11/12/2019 Winter coats and other items that might be useful to the homeless and people in need have been left in several locations around Belfast as part of the #WarmForWinter campaign. The global initiative sees people leaving coats, hats, scarves and jumpers on railings around cities to help people in need during the cold winter months. Pictured is a member of St Mary's Church, Chapel Lane, organising coats. Photo Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press

"On the evening of 10th October we will open for people to come along and select items that they and their family need.

"Depending on demand we may run a few more evenings.

"Please spread the word, donate some of the items above and if you know anyone in need please send them out way on 10th October.”

The elderly and very young as well as the ill are most vulnerable during Winter, notwithstanding a possible rise in flu and covid19 cases.

With inflation rocketing, the cost of everyday essentials like groceries and bills are rising faster than average household incomes.