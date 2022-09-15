Cost of Living Crisis: Portadown church collecting warm coats to help those in need during Winter
A Portadown church has organised a collection for warm coats to help those who might be struggling this Winter.
Thomas Street Methodist Church has partnered with the ROC Northern Ireland this Autumn to bring the Winter Coat Project to Portadown.
It comes amid widespread concern over spiralling energy costs and a spike generally in the cost of living.
In a statement, a spokesperson said: "With the rising cost of living hitting everyone in the pocket we want to help families in our community in a practical way and we need your help.
Most Popular
-
Read More
-
"We are asking the people of Portadown and surrounding areas to donate coats, scarves, hats (must be new) and gloves. We will be collecting these in on the following dates/times: 19th, 23rd, 26th & 30th of September 6.00-8.00pm
"On the evening of 10th October we will open for people to come along and select items that they and their family need.
"Depending on demand we may run a few more evenings.
"Please spread the word, donate some of the items above and if you know anyone in need please send them out way on 10th October.”
The elderly and very young as well as the ill are most vulnerable during Winter, notwithstanding a possible rise in flu and covid19 cases.
With inflation rocketing, the cost of everyday essentials like groceries and bills are rising faster than average household incomes.
This is one of a number of church run projects to help those through the Cost of Living Crisis.