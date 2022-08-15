Cost of living crisis: Rathcoole advice clinic to be staged

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey MLA is urging people to contact her Department to check their eligibility for financial support in the face of the ongoing crisis.

Minister Hargey was speaking as she met with people who could benefit from the service as ‘Make the Call’ extends its outreach services across communities at a time when families, pensioners and workers are struggling with rising household costs.

Minister Hargey said: “I am determined to do whatever I can to support people and families struggling to deal with mounting and inescapable financial pressures.

“The Make the Call service is designed to maximise benefit support and by bringing the service into communities, people can call in and talk with staff who can look at whatever assistance might be available to them.

“The team is available for confidential, face-to-face discussions and can guide you through the process and check possible eligibility. Last month of the 4,927 who made the call, 1,681 of them have been identified as having new entitlements to benefits and other support services.

“Libraries are at the heart of their communities and I am delighted that Libraries NI has joined with the Department as we extend our outreach efforts so that more people contact the Make the Call team to see if they are entitled to financial support, particularly at a time when people are struggling with increased energy, fuel and food costs.”

The service assists people in accessing a wide range of benefits and supports to which they are entitled but have not been claiming.