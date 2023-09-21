Cost of living crisis: Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart in call to scrap VAT on school uniforms
The DUP MP said the cost of buying a full uniform was ‘exorbitant’ and called on the government to ‘rethink’ the imposition of VAT on the school uniform to ‘help hard pressed families at this time’.
Mrs Lockhart said: “Many parents know all too well the exorbitant cost of purchasing the full range of school uniform that comes along year after year. For those pupils in post-primary education, this cost is exacerbated by the imposition of VAT on uniform that is for those of an older age.
"Children’s clothing, including school uniform, is generally exempt from VAT. This exemption applies as long as the garment is intended for children. This is detailed as clothing available in a range of sizes suitable for those under the age of 14.
"However, in addition to this added cost, sports attire specifically designed for educational institutions might be subject to a reduced VAT rate if certain conditions are met.
All this adds to cost and in these days when household bills continue to climb, it is adding strain to already stretched family budgets.
"Along with a number of other MPs and campaigners, I am calling on the Government to rethink the imposition of VAT on school uniform to help hard pressed families at this time. It is an unfair tax and its removal would make a difference to many families faced with the cost of back to school.”