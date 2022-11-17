Antrim and Newtownabbey Council is calling on residents who can knit or crochet hats, scarfs or blankets, to make the items in an effort to support people who are struggling to stay warm this winter.

The local authority has launched the ‘Winter Woolies’ campaign to help to keep people stay cosy over the winter months. As the temperatures drop and the cost of heating goes up, there are people across the borough who will struggle to keep themselves warm.

A council spokesperson said: “If you can knit or crochet hats, scarfs or blankets and would like to get involved, it doesn’t matter if you can do one item yourself, or if you can work with friends, class mates or other groups you are involved in, every single item will go to someone in need whether it is a baby, an older person, or anyone in between.

“If you can help, there are drop off points in Mossley Mill, Antrim Civic Centre, Allen Park, Antrim Forum, Ballyearl Arts and Leisure Centre, Crumlin, Sixmile and Valley Leisure Centres. If you would like to add a friendly message, this will be passed on to the lucky person who receives the item.”

Items can be left at Mossley Mill.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross added: “I am delighted the council is launching this Winter Woolies campaign, especially during these difficult times coming into the cold winter months. If you like to knit or crochet, I would encourage you to get involved and help those in need this winter.”

Advertisement