The arrival of autumn will have prompted many householders across Northern Ireland to check if they need a top-up of home heating oil before colder weather really starts to bite.

The newest figures from the Consumer Council, which surveys suppliers every week across Northern Ireland to benchmark prices on the cost of oil, shows that the average price for 900 litres is now £474.68 – less than £67 for the same amount this time last year.

The average price of 500 litres is currently £271.17 against the figure of £309.97 this week last year. The average cost of 300 litres is also lower than 12 months ago – currently £171.55, compared to £199.01.

The Consumer Council advises householders that although they might have a regular oil supplier, they should shop around and look at other suppliers as many will deliver further afield at no extra cost.

The Consumer Council carries out a weekly price check on home heating oil across Northern Ireland. Picture: National World.

The weekly comparison figures show there can be quite a difference in the price of oil across Northern Ireland’s 11 local council areas.

The highest average price for 300 litres this week is £175.52 in Newry City, Mourne & Down (£3.97 above NI average) while the lowest average price of £169.09 was found in Mid and East Antrim (£2.46 below NI average).

When it comes to 500 litres, residents of Newry City, Mourne and Down are again paying the highest average price of £274.77 (£3.60 above NI average) while the lowest is again in Causeway Coast & Glens at £269.39 (£1.78 below NI average).

The highest average cost of 900 litres, meanwhile, is currently £478.11 in Newry City, Mourne and Down (£3.43 above NI average) while the lowest is £472.41 in Fermanagh & Omagh (£2.27 below NI average).

What are the average prices this week across Northern Ireland?

Here are the current average prices for each of Northern Ireland’s council areas for 300, 500 and 900 litres of oil, based on this week’s figures from the Consumer Council:

Antrim & Newtownabbey – £171.00, £270.14, £472.88.

Ards & North Down – £172.04, £271.04, £474.34.

Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon – £171.83, £271.10, £473.64.

Belfast – £172.44, £271.85, £474.07.

Causeway Coast & Glens – £169.54, £269.39, £473.88.

Derry City & Strabane – £172.34, £271.74, £477.47.

Fermanagh & Omagh – £170.43, £269.44, £472.41.

Lisburn & Castlereagh – £171.54, £271.28, £474.95.

Mid & East Antrim – £172.08, £272.36, £476.20.

Newry City, Mourne & Down – £175.52, £274.77, £478.11.