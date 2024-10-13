Cost of Northern Ireland home heating oil: the current average prices for where you live

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The price of home heating oil in Northern Ireland has jumped up sharply in the past fortnight, according to the latest figures.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Consumer Council, which carries out a weekly price check across all of Northern Ireland’s local council areas, has revealed that the average cost of 900 litres is now £542.46 – a rise of more than £36 than two weeks ago.

There are many reasons why oil prices fluctuate, including an increase in demand as the seasons change. A close watch is also being kept on oil prices as the ongoing conflict in the Middle East widens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Northern Ireland householders, the need to find the best value when topping up their oil tanks is always an important factor.

Oil prices are rising again for Northern Ireland households. Picture: National World

The latest figures from the Consumer Council show that the average price of 300 litres and 500 litres has also increased over the past number of weeks to £199.01 and £309.97 respectively.

Householders are advised to shop around for the best deal as many suppliers will deliver further afield at no extra cost.

The Consumer Council figures show there can be difference in prices across Northern Ireland’s local council areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The highest average price for 300 litres this week is £200.58 in Newry City, Mourne & Down (£1.57 above NI average) while the lowest average price of £196.16 was found in Derry City and Strabane (£2.85 below NI average).

When it comes to 500 litres, residents of Newry City, Mourne & Down are again paying the highest average price of £311.05 ( £1.08 above NI average) while in Derry City and Strabane it is the lowest at £307.17 (£2.80 below NI average).

The highest average cost of 900 litres, meanwhile, is currently £544.88 (£2.42 above NI average) in Newry City, Mourne and Down while the lowest is £541.01, again in Derry City and Strabane (£1.45 below NI average).

Here are the current average prices for each of Northern Ireland’s council areas for 300, 500 and 900 litres of oil, based on the Consumer Council figures:

Antrim & Newtownabbey – £198.41, £308.92, £541.23.

Ards & North Down – £199.52, £309.60, £541.99.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon – £199.00, £309.93, £542.00.

Belfast – £199.70, £310.32, £541.55.

Causeway Coast & Glens – £199.03, £310.44, £543.17.

Derry City & Strabane – £196.16, £307.17, £541.01.

Fermanagh & Omagh – £200.04, £310.90, £543.20.

Lisburn & Castlereagh – £200.31, £311.04, £542.67.

Mid & East Antrim – £198.76, £310.31, £542.70.

Mid Ulster – £198.49, £310.04, £543.06.

Newry City, Mourne & Down – £200.58, £311.05, £544.88.