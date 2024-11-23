Cost of Northern Ireland home heating oil: the current average prices for where you live

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This week’s drop in temperatures will have prompted householders across Northern Ireland to keep on their home heating for longer and also check if they need a top-up of oil.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Average oil prices are at their highest in five weeks according to the the Consumer Council, which carries out a weekly price check across all of Northern Ireland’s local council areas.

The latest figures reveal that the average cost of 900 litres is now £503.87 – a rise of more than £16 compared to a week ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are many reasons why oil prices fluctuate, including an increase in demand as the seasons change.

For Northern Ireland householders, the need to find the best value when topping up their oil tanks is always an important factor.

The latest figures from the Consumer Council show that the average price of 300 litres and 500 litres has also increased over the past number of weeks to £186.33 and £288.27 respectively.

Householders are advised to shop around for the best deal as many suppliers will deliver further afield at no extra cost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Consumer Council figures show there can be difference in prices across Northern Ireland’s local council areas.

The highest average price for 300 litres this week is £189.32 in Newry City, Mourne & Down (£2.99 above NI average) while the lowest average price of £183.16 was found in Derry City and Strabane (£3.17 below NI average).

When it comes to 500 litres, residents of Newry City, Mourne & Down are again paying the highest average price of £292.18 ( £3.91 above NI average) while in Derry City and Strabane it is the lowest at £284.24 (£4.03 below NI average).

The highest average cost of 900 litres, meanwhile, is currently £510.51 (£6.64 above NI average) in Newry City, Mourne and Down while the lowest is £500.92 in Causeway Coast and Glens (£2.95 below NI average).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are the current average prices for each of Northern Ireland’s council areas for 300, 500 and 900 litres of oil, based on the Consumer Council figures:

Antrim & Newtownabbey – £186.34, £287.58, £503.01.

Ards & North Down – £187.79, £289.62, £503.90.

Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon – £187.60, £290.33, £505.82.

Belfast – £187.84, £289.16, £502.27.

Causeway Coast & Glens – £184.73, £286.55, £500.92.

Derry City & Strabane – £183.16, £284.24, £500.98.

Fermanagh & Omagh – £185.45, £287.17, £505.78.

Lisburn & Castlereagh – £188.35, £290.48, £505.00.

Mid & East Antrim – £185.39, £287.41, £502.65.

Mid Ulster – £184.82, £287.00, £503.28.

Newry City, Mourne & Down – £189.32, £292.18, £510.51.