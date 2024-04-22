Could you abseil down O'Cahan's Rock in Limavady to raise funds for Air Ambulance NI?
This is a fantastic opportunity to challenge any fear of heights, enjoy the beautiful surroundings and tick off an abseil from your bucket list, whilst also raising much needed funds for Air Ambulance NI on Saturday, June 8.
The air ambulance plays a pivotal role in Northern Ireland, reaching any part of the province within 25 minutes from its airbase in Lisburn. Tasked twice a day on average, the doctor and paramedic team respond to a variety of emergencies, from serious road traffic collisions to farm and workplace accidents, sports incidents, and medical emergencies. The charity needs to raise nearly £7,000 in fundraising every day, and continued support is crucial.
Katrina Hughes, Area Fundraising Manager for the charity, encouraged people to sign up saying: “We need 30 thrill seekers to take on this breathtaking challenge, it’s the perfect day to rally your colleagues for a team building experience, or friends and family for a day out with a difference. Your participation is crucial in ensuring the continued provision of this life-saving service, which acts as a beacon of hope for the critically ill and injured.”
Register for the challenge www.airambulanceni.org/roe-valley-abseil/ for just £40, fundraising a minimum of £100. All participants aged 12 and above are welcome to take part in this fantastic event.
Become a vital part of Air Ambulance NI’s life-saving missions and play your part in saving lives. For further information please email [email protected] or call 028 9262 2677.