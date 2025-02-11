Could you take on an abseil down Ramore Head for Community Rescue Service?
Are you up for a challenge, while helping a charity at the same time? Then, how about an abseil down Portrush’s Ramore Head?
The Community Rescue Service has organised a fundraising abseil down the north coast landmark on Sunday, April 13.
CRS is the only accredited Lowland Rescue search and rescue organisation in Northern Ireland.
CRS wrote on social media: “Do it with family or a friend or come along as a solo we will look after you.”
To find out more text "RAMORE HEAD" to 07731438391.