Could you take on an abseil down Ramore Head for Community Rescue Service?

By The Newsroom
Published 11th Feb 2025, 12:06 BST
Updated 12th Feb 2025, 16:13 BST
Are you up for a challenge, while helping a charity at the same time? Then, how about an abseil down Portrush’s Ramore Head?

The Community Rescue Service has organised a fundraising abseil down the north coast landmark on Sunday, April 13.

CRS is the only accredited Lowland Rescue search and rescue organisation in Northern Ireland.

CRS wrote on social media: “Do it with family or a friend or come along as a solo we will look after you.”

To find out more text "RAMORE HEAD" to 07731438391.

Related topics:PortrushNorthern Ireland
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice