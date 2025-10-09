The North West Mountain Rescue Team, which covers all of Northern Ireland except for the Mournes area, is currently recruiting for new members.

As a charity, the team relies solely on dedicated volunteers to respond to call-outs and support the local community in times of crisis.

The team also works in partnership with the other emergency services as well as other Search and Rescue Teams including the Mournes Mountain Rescue Team.

New members will make a difference by providing vital search and rescue assistance to help those in need and reunite them with their loved ones. They will also support the community in emergency situations, for example, during adverse weather conditions.

In return, they will receive regular training in core search and rescue skills including rope work, abseiling, navigation, First Aid, water safety and more as well as the opportunity to explore the magnificent outdoor areas of Northern Ireland.

Prospective members should preferably have basic hillwalking, mountaineering or first aid experience as well as a high level of commitment and availability.

Keith Thompson, Team Leader, said: “The Team consists entirely of volunteers and we are on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week all year round. Therefore, a strong Team with sufficient numbers to respond to call outs is vital.

"It does require a great deal of commitment as call outs can happen at any time and it can often be challenging conditions, however, it is rewarding to know that you have saved lives and brought people to safety.

"We are fortunate to have a good team of people who work well together and have made friends as a result of being part of the team.

"I would encourage anyone aged 18 years and over to contact us if you are interested, we welcome new members from across Northern Ireland.”

The closing date for applications is Friday, October 24 with interviews scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 15.

Anyone interested in volunteering with the team should visit www.nwmrt.org or email [email protected].