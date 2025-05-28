ABC councillors have approved – albeit by a small majority – a request for Lurgan Pride to end in Lurgan Park, for the first time ever, on August 16.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although legal advice had been sought, DUP representatives felt strongly at Tuesday’s (May 27) ABC Council meeting that the item ought to be deferred for further consideration – in sharp contrast to Alliance and Sinn Féin who wanted the matter sorted out there and then through a vote.

A vote did take place in the end, and while a small majority voted in favour of allowing the use of Lurgan Park for the Lurgan Pride event, political groupings were sharply divided, with all DUP and TUV representatives voting no, all Alliance and SF councillors voting yes, and all UUP representatives, along with Ald Paul Berry (Independent), abstaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although legal advice had been sought ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, Alderman Stephen Moutray (DUP, Lurgan DEA)felt that more clarity was required, leading to the video feed being interrupted for over half an hour.

ABC Council has approved a request that will see Lurgan Pride parade end at Lurgan Park. Credit: Google

When the meeting resumed, Cllr Peter Lavery (Alliance, Lurgan DEA) spoke in support of approving Lurgan Pride’s request: “Pride events offer people the chance to celebrate who they are, and how they love.

“Allowing access to council facilities is the least we can do to recognise the valuable contribution the LGBTQA+ citizens make to our borough.

“The first-ever Lurgan Pride, last year, was a historic moment of equality, diversity and inclusion for the town, with many residents looking forward to this year’s larger event.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referring to the May 6 ABC Environmental Services committee meeting, Cllr Lavery continued: “At the committee meeting, earlier this month, it was deeply concerning to see elected representatives from the DUP and TUV attempt to exclude Lurgan Pride from accessing council facilities.

Alderman Mark Baxter. Photo: ABC Council

Lawful Reason

“Such a decision could only be seen as a discriminatory act against a minority community. I do not believe there is any lawful reason to refuse this request from Lurgan Pride.

“Alliance is proud to support equality and inclusion for everyone in society, and as such I propose that ABC Council allows Lurgan Pride to use Lurgan Park for their event, and I wish them well.”

Seconding the proposal, Cllr Keith Haughian (SF, Lurgan DEA) stated: “I think the legal advice has been clear. I think the group has the right to use this park, and I would like to call for a recorded vote.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Keith Haughian. Photo: ABC Council

Alderman Mark Baxter (DUP, Lagan River DEA) felt strongly there were still uncertainties from a legal point of view: “Our problem is not with allowing people into the park. The issue we have is [about] speeches in a public park.

“It was always my view in the 14 years that I’ve been on council that you weren’t allowed to hold political speeches or political rallies within the public park – it had to be behind closed doors.

“Now, the legal advice obviously has challenged that view, so we have a lot more questions than we have answers. We don’t actually have a policy, so I think it would be prudent of this council to develop a policy, because there are so many questions around setting aside by-laws.

“None of us are legally trained on these benches, so we have a lot of questions and I would like to propose, without pushing it to a vote tonight, that we have a legal workshop to tease out all these questions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Peter Lavery. ABC Council

“We need to be clear in our own minds, tease all the questions out and digest what legal advice we’ve got before us here tonight.

“So, I’d make it a formal proposal, to have some sort of round-table discussion where we invite higher legal counsel, and maybe even look towards developing a policy, because we’re just using custom and practice, which really isn’t the best way to do business.

Need Answered

“I think there’s lots of questions here need answered before we’d be comfortable making any decision tonight either way.”

Cllr Lavery was blunt in his opposition to Ald Baxter’s request for a deferral, stating: “I think that’s a load of rubbish from Alderman Baxter, quite frankly. That’s on the head of a pin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My proposal is clear. We allow this event, we do have a policy in place, this group has filled in the required forms, they’ve dotted all the i’s, they’ve ticked all the t’s, they’ve done everything they could.

“We have received clear legal advice, so as far as I’m concerned my proposal is a lawful one. Now, if Ald Baxter and his group want to have a a workshop after this and talk about this in more detail, that’s a matter that we’ll come to after this proposal has been decided upon.

“I’d be concerned that if anyone did vote against this lawful proposal, they’ll get themselves and this organisation in a lot of legal bother.”

As the debate continued on whether a vote could be taken, Cllr Catherine Nelson (SF, Craigavon DEA) dismissed any suggestion further legal clarity was needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She stated: “The proposal on the floor from Alliance and Sinn Féin is absolutely clear, there’s no confusion around it, so a vote against it is a vote against Pride having their event in our park, and I think trying to play the public as fools is not a good look for this council.

“We have a policy, the policy is that you fill out the form and that it is considered on an individual basis. That’s our policy, so members feigning a lack of awareness tonight is nothing more than a delaying tactic. Let’s call this out for what it is. A workshop, more conversation, it’s a delaying tactic.

“People saying that they have more questions, well, let’s adjourn the meeting for 20 minutes, let’s allow everybody to go away and list down their questions, and let’s bring them back to this chamber tonight, because ultimately a workshop or bringing this to another committee is going to see the same charade played out, and it will fool absolutely no one.

Genuine Questions

“If there’s genuine questions I propose an adjournment. Legal is here tonight, we have paid for legal to be here tonight, it would be foolhardy to then have that twice. I would understand if the legal advice wasn’t clear, but it’s clear as day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Paul Duffy (SF, Portadown DEA) said no political speeches would be made at the Lurgan Park event: “It was alluded to from [Ald] Baxter that there would be political speeches made at this.

“There’s no political party going to be speaking at it. There’ll be trade unions, there’ll be other organisations and charities, and they will have their view on different things, on their work for the LGBTQ+ community, on their employment rights, on whatever they want to talk about.

“They’re not political parties, so there won’t be political speeches. This council, a number of years ago, applied for City of Culture. This council area will never ever have a City of Culture, because the committee [awarding City of Culture status] are going to look at this council and comical proceedings like these here, and just laugh at us.”

Cllr Julie Flaherty (UUP, Portadown DEA), backed calls for a “20-minute adjournment”, to ensure compliance with due process, prior to any vote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ald Mark Baxter (DUP, Lagan River DEA) insisted that his call for a deferral was a prudent approach: “Just to be clear, I realise that this is an emotive subject, and there are members here that need to get headlines in the paper, need to get their tweets out and do whatever, but I’m not in the business of self-promotion when it comes to these issues.

“We want to make the right decisions, we want to make legal decisions, and we want to make decisions that protect everybody.

“Our party strongly feel that we don’t have all the facts. I’m not a legal mind and I’m not comfortable with making a decision tonight without being furnished with all these details.

“It’s not voting against anything, it’s just voting to defer it. So they can grandstand all they like, because it’s total nonsense.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Mary O’Dowd (SF, Lurgan DEA) did not see any need for additional legal advice: “Alderman Baxter is saying about legal advice. We’ve had it over and over again here, it’s been repeated over and over again by Kate [McCusker, ABC Legal, Governance and Monitoring officer] who has done her homework, and it has been marked by a barrister, so I don’t know what other legal advice is needed.”

The live feed was interrupted again for over half an hour, to identify a way forward. Finally, a vote was allowed to take place on the Lurgan Pride request to use Lurgan Park. The result of the vote was tight, with 16 councillors in favour, and 14 against. Seven councillors abstained.

Elected representatives who voted in favour were Cllr Fergal Donnelly (SF), Cllr Paul Duffy (SF), Cllr Joy Ferguson (Alliance), Cllr Bróna Haughey (SF), Cllr Keith Haughian (SF), Cllr Jessica Johnston (Alliance), Cllr Peter Lavery (Alliance), Cllr Liam Mackle (SF), Cllr Ashley Mallon (SF), Cllr Jude Mallon (SF), Cllr Clare McConville-Walker (SF), Cllr Sorchá McGeown (SF), Cllr Catherine Nelson (SF), Cllr Mary O’Dowd (SF), Cllr John Óg O’Kane (SF), Cllr Kevin Savage (SF).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those councillors who voted against were Cllr Scott Armstrong (DUP), Ald Mark Baxter (DUP), Ald Paul Greenfield (DUP), Cllr Peter Haire (DUP), Cllr Tim McClelland (DUP), Cllr Lavelle McIlwrath (DUP), Cllr Kyle Moutray (DUP), Ald Stephen Moutray (DUP), Cllr Alan Mulholland (DUP), Ald Paul Rankin (DUP), Cllr Keith Ratcliffe (TUV), Ald Margaret Tinsley (DUP), Ald Gareth Wilson (DUP) and Cllr Ian Wilson (DUP).

Abstaining were Ald Glenn Barr (UUP), Ald Paul Berry (Independent), Ald Ian Burns (UUP), Cllr Kate Evans (UUP), Cllr Julie Flaherty (UUP), Ald Gordon Kennedy (UUP) and Deputy Lord Mayor, Cllr Kyle Savage (UUP).