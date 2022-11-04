The festive programme will run from November 17 - December 3, with this year also seeing the welcome return of the much-loved children’s favourite Santa’s Grotto.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Ivor Wallace said: "“I’m delighted that Santa’s Grotto will feature in the 2022 programme and I hope our events will bring some much needed Christmas cheer to all our residents, young and old.

“This will be a great opportunity to support local traders in our town centres where we can, whilst also giving residents the chance to have some Christmas family fun and enjoy the wonderful atmosphere our town centres have to offer.”

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Council Councillor Ivor Wallace and his grandchildren join Santa to launch this year’s festive programme

The Cavalcade will signal the start of the festive season culminating in the annual Christmas lights switch on. Commencing in Ballymoney on Thursday, November 17, Santa will join some very special friends, visiting nine different locations across the Borough.

The yuletide journey will continue throughout the Borough coming to various locations during November and December, with the final procession reaching Kilrea on Saturday, December 3.

Children will be able to visit Santa in his Grotto before he commences his cavalcade journey in all nine locations; so, wrap up well and ensure you arrive in plenty of time to enjoy what promises to be an atmospheric adventure for all the family. Children with additional needs can enjoy a pre-booked ‘Quiet Time’. Book a quiet time visit by emailing [email protected]