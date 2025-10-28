Mid and East Antrim Borough Council says it has made the difficult decision to cancel the annual ‘Hallowena’ event at People’s Park in Ballymena due to forecasted high winds and heavy rain.

The council has also provided an update on planned celebrations in Larne and Carrickfergus.

In a statement issued on Tuesday afternoon (October 28), the local authority said: “Thursday (30 October) is due to bring gusts of wind of up to 56mph and persistent downpours throughout the evening - making the event unsafe for attendees and for council staff working on site.

"With such high winds, the staging area cannot be erected, and the direction of the winds would prove dangerous for fireworks.

The planned Halloween event at People’s Park in Ballymena has been cancelled due to forecasted high winds and heavy rain. Image submitted by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

"Council understands that this decision will come as a disappointment, but the safety and wellbeing of residents and staff remain top priority and is in line with other councils across Northern Ireland who have also cancelled events on Thursday.

“Please note, The Halloween Hooley in Larne will proceed as planned on Friday, October 31, from 6pm in Town Park and is free and open to all residents from across the borough.”

Meanwhile, council advises the Carrickfergus Halloween event on Wednesday, October 29, at Shaftesbury Park is already sold out.

The council statement added: “With the UK Met Office issuing a range of weather warnings, residents are encouraged to check local forecasts before attending outdoor events.

“People due to attend Hallowena will receive an email soon and all tickets will be refunded. Council will also enhance the Ballymena Christmas switch on celebrations to provide additional entertainment for the community later this year.”