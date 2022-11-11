The meeting location was selected to reflect the contribution that Mid Ulster Disability Forum has provided to the development of inclusive spaces throughout the District.

Council Chair, Cllr Cory said, “It is our privilege to host Mid Ulster Disability Forum’s AGM here at Ballyronan, a site which has benefited from our co-design approach with the Forum. They have provided valuable feedback and direction in relation to the redevelopment of the site, which has ensured that pan-disability approach has been taken throughout.”

Ballyronan Marina is one of the Council’s most accessible sites which includes a fully accessible play park, accessible and family friendly parking, various types of accessible outdoor seating and a Changing Places facility.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Córa Corry welcomes Mid Ulster Disability Forum Chair, Ursula Marshall, and Board Member, Mark Farquhar to Ballyronan Marina.

A fully accessible On-Water Glamping Pod is also available on site for over-night stays. The site also consists of firm and even surfaces for walks along the shores of Lough Neagh.

Ursula Marshall, Chair of the Mid Ulster Disability Forum commented, “Disability Forum members were delighted to be welcomed to Ballyronan Marina by Cllr Córa Corry, Chair of the Council. Ballyronan Marina is a fitting venue for us to come together because of its accessible features and the role that the Forum played in bringing that to fruition.”

