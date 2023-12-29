Newry, Mourne and Down District Council is delighted to announce their continued partnership and support of Newry Chamber Music.

​Chairperson Cllr Valerie Harte is photographed with members of The Fews Ensemble.

Formed by Camlough siblings, Joanne Quigley McParland and David Quigley in 2002, Newry Chamber Music (NCM) aims to present a wide variety of chamber music styles to their audiences.

NCM presents up to eight concerts per year across the district, providing world class chamber music, arts events as well as educational work and concerts in care homes and hospitals.

The group’s current season programme is being assisted by a £20,000 funding package from the Council, which has been welcomed by Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Valerie Harte.

She said, ‘We are delighted to have been able to support Newry Chamber Music again this year.

"It is very important to us that the organisation is from and based in Newry.

“NCM is dedicated to presenting high-quality chamber music to local audiences and provide outreach to the people living in this area.

"We consider that their work through music, contributes excellence towards our arts programmes and towards our citizens health and general wellbeing.’”

NCM Artistic Director, Joanne Quigley McParland, said: “The support from the Council was vital to the continued success of the organisation and the money will support Newry Chamber Music to be able to access audiences that they would not be able to reach otherwise.”

Newry Chamber Music formed the Fews Ensemble in 2016 and it is comprised of some of the most highly respected musicians from throughout Europe, with the intention of offering audiences the opportunity of hearing a wide range of chamber music featuring a variety of instrumentalists and singers.