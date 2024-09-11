Council 'delighted with the generally positive response' to Queen Elizabeth II statue in Antrim

Antrim and Newtownabbey Council has stated that a new statue of the late Queen Elizabeth II is a “lasting tribute to Her Majesty's remarkable legacy” after the sculpture received a mixed reaction following its unveiling.

The bronze statue of Queen Elizabeth II, which was created by local artist Anto Brennan, was unveiled during a special reception at Antrim Castle Gardens on September 6.

The ceremony was conducted by the Lord-Lieutenant of Co Antrim, Mr David McCorkell KStJ and Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Paul Dunlop BEM, with the artwork, located beside sculptures of two corgis and an existing statue of Prince Philip, set to commemorate Her Late Majesty, following her passing on September 8 2022.

After the local authority issued a statement and photographs on social media from the event, the post was met with a mixed reaction, with the council moving to limit who could comment on the post.

The new sculpture of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II stands adjacent to the statue of her late husband, Prince Philip. the Duke of Edinburgh in Antrim Castle Gardens. Picture: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker.

Negative reactions to the post, which remain on the council’s Facebook page at the time of publication, include a comment stating: “I'm sorry, but in my opinion this statue does not befit the memory of our late monarch. A much better image could've been used for a start.”

Another person said: “Both need to be removed and melted down and redone. That’s actually offensive.”

One resident claimed: “It’s nothing like Her Majesty, sorry.”

A member of the public branded the statues “dreadful”, adding: “take it down. It's an insult to Her Majesty.”

Others said the artwork was “an insult to Her Majesty's memory” and it was “utterly ridiculous.”

A hard hitting comment stated: “Whoever signed this off from the council should be made to pay for it themselves, not us rates payers.”

The Newtownabbey Times contacted the council to highlight the negative reception to the new sculpture.

In response, a spokesperson for the local authority stated: “The council is delighted with the generally positive response to the new Queen Elizabeth II sculpture in Antrim Castle Gardens.

“It acknowledges that art can sometimes spark diverse opinions, but it's important to emphasise that the sculpture has been warmly received by most who have seen it in person. The statue beautifully captures Her Majesty's grace and steadfastness, standing as a fitting tribute to her extraordinary life and reign.

"The council is particularly pleased with how the sculpture complements its surroundings, standing adjacent to the statue of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and accompanied by two lovingly crafted corgis. This thoughtful arrangement has resonated strongly with visitors, who appreciate the personal touch it brings to the memorial, within the Gardens.”

The spokesperson added: “While social media may amplify certain negative viewpoints, the council encourages everyone to visit Antrim Castle Gardens and experience the sculpture firsthand.

"The sculpture stands as a lasting tribute to Her Majesty's remarkable legacy, and the council is proud to have it as part of the community's cultural landscape.

"The positive sentiments shared by the majority of residents and visitors reflect the sculpture's success in honouring Queen Elizabeth II's memory and her enduring impact on the nation.”

The council did not reveal the cost to commission the statues when asked by this newspaper.